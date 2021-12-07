Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.38

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.38 and last traded at C$60.25, with a volume of 131544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.72.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.10.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

