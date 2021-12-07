Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.68. 31,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,562. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.