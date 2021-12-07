ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.72. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 17,609 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

