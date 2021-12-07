Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.