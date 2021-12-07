Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.
ENIA stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Enel Américas has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13.
About Enel Américas
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
