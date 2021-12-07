Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

ENIA stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Enel Américas has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 1,644.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at about $9,609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.