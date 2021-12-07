Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Tops $280,925.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Energi has a total market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $280,925.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002837 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00182631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00580095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,753,608 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.