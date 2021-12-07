EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

