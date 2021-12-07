Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 280,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

