Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TRDA) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Entrada Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRDA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

