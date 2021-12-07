Entrée Resources (ERLFF) & The Competition Critical Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Entrée Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 798 3523 3799 110 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 69.35%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -15.50 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 14.51

Entrée Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Entrée Resources rivals beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

