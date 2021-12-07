Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

ENV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,179. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

