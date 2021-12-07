Equal Achieves Market Capitalization of $367,614.04 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Equal has a market capitalization of $367,614.04 and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00211882 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

