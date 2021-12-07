Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 96.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after purchasing an additional 889,753 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 78.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $6,340,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 3,135,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

