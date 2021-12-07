Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 3,135,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
