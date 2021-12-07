Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.78 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $693.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $709.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.