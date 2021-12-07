ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 13% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $728,536.16 and approximately $64,931.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

