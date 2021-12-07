Essex LLC Invests $446,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kellogg by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.