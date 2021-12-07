Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

