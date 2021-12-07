Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.