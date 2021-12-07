Essex LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 141.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

