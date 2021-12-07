Essex LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

