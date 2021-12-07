Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $366.00 at Truist Securities

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $337.00 to $366.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.94.

NYSE:ESS opened at $342.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

