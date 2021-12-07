Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Euronav were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,293. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

