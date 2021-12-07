Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,440 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

