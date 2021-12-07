Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

