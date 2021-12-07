Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,671,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,080,241 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

