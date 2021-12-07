Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,170 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

