Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.