Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 170.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

