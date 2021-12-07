EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,499 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 157,467 shares of company stock worth $2,253,574 and have sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.