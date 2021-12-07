Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.