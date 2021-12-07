Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $361,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

