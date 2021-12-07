Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE DX opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

