Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $458,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

