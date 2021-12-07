Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

