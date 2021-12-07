Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 722 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

