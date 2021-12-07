Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. 385,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

