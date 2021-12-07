Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

