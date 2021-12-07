Exeter Financial LLC Buys 215 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

CLX stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,966. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

