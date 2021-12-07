Exeter Financial LLC Buys 229 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. 83,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,558. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

