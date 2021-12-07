Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 601,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,664,465. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

