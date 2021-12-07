Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.82

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 51868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

