Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

