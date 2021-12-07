EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EZPW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 304,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

