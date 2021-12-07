Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average is $345.25. The company has a market cap of $884.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

