Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

