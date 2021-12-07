Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.69 or 0.08420701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.20 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

