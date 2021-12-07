Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 4,783 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of V opened at $205.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

