Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

