Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

ROP opened at $472.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.