Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.